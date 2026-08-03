Mackinac Island Spurns 'Clandestine' Talks With Ferry Cos.

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 3, 2026, 6:14 PM EDT) -- A northern Michigan resort island has urged a Michigan federal judge to reject a bid by two ferry companies to force the city into confidential mediation, arguing that negotiations over ferry service should not be hidden from residents, businesses or visitors....
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