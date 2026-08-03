Trump, Copyright Chief Spar Over Justices' Removal Rulings
By Ivan Moreno ( August 3, 2026, 3:34 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration and U.S. Copyright Office leader Shira Perlmutter have each told a D.C. federal judge that U.S. Supreme Court rulings in June regarding presidential removal power bolster their side in the fight over her firing, with Perlmutter saying they leave intact her statutory challenge and the government saying they confirm President Donald Trump's authority to oust her....
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