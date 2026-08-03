VoIP Provider Didn't Pay USF Bills, FCC Says

By Nadia Dreid ( August 3, 2026, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana VoIP provider will pay the Federal Communications Commission $25,000 to get out from under an investigation probing whether the company failed to pay as much as it was supposed to into the Universal Service Fund....
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