Albertsons Says Wash. Slow To Warn Of Bad Drug Prescribers

By Ben Adlin ( August 3, 2026, 11:07 PM EDT) -- Washington regulators didn't notify pharmacies or patients about doctors' potentially improper opioid prescribing until months after receiving complaints, Albertsons' counsel told a Seattle judge Monday, as the bench trial over Washington's claims the pharmacy chain helped fuel the state's overdose crisis entered its fourth week....
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