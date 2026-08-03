11th Circ. Affirms Conviction Of Colombian Drug Trafficker
By Carolina Bolado ( August 3, 2026, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit ruled Monday that the U.S. government has jurisdiction to prosecute a Colombian cocaine trafficker whose semisubmersible was intercepted in international waters because the U.S. Constitution allows Congress to write laws "reasonably adapted" to a constitutionally permitted end, like ending drug trafficking on the high seas....
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