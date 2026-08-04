Wash. State Says FCC's High-Cost Overhaul Plan Is Flawed
By Aneeta Mathur-Ashton ( August 4, 2026, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Washington state officials are pushing back against some aspects of a plan being considered by the Federal Communications Commission to overhaul the program that helps fund broadband deployment to rural and other "high cost" areas....
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