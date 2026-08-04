NJ Justices Limit Part Of Child Sex Abuse Law's Retroactivity

By George Woolston ( August 4, 2026, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court said Tuesday that a 2021 amendment to the Child Sexual Abuse Act that expanded the scope of liability to public schools applies only prospectively, holding that the change was substantial and that its prospective application is confirmed by the plain language of the legislation....
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