Construction Co. Insurers Denied NYU Settlement Clawback

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 4, 2026, 9:05 PM EDT) -- A construction company's insurers cannot recoup $50 million they paid to resolve a lawsuit from New York University over project damage, the Delaware Superior Court has ruled, finding New York law would not allow insurers to recover payments made under a reservation of rights when the policy didn't expressly allow it....
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