Apple Says Even More OpenAI Workers Stole Trade Secrets

By Hailey Konnath ( August 4, 2026, 11:03 PM EDT) -- Apple said Monday it now has reason to believe at least 11 additional former employees retained or used its proprietary information when they left the company for OpenAI, calling the situation at the artificial intelligence company "misappropriation at the organizational level."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.