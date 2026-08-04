Spirit Airlines Sells Detroit Airport Hangar Space For $18M

By Vince Sullivan ( August 4, 2026, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt budget airline Spirit Aviation Holdings Inc. received approval Tuesday from a New York judge to sell its hangar space at Detroit's major airport for $18 million, with the airport's owner acquiring the existing ground lease and the debtor's improvements to the property....
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.