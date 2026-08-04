Athletes In Colo. Suit Claim NCAA Is Flouting Eligibility Order
By David Steele ( August 4, 2026, 6:11 PM EDT) -- The college athletes who were given a chance to play an extra season by a Colorado federal judge last week asked the court on Tuesday to allow transfers to other schools that the NCAA is attempting to block....
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