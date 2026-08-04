9th Circ. Vacates Amazon's Block On Perplexity AI Bot

By Craig Clough ( August 4, 2026, 7:02 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Tuesday vacated a lower court's preliminary injunction preventing Perplexity's artificial intelligence tool from purchasing items for users on Amazon's platform, saying the online retailer is unlikely to prevail on its claim that the AI tool "accessed" its servers in violation of computer hacking laws....
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