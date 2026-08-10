Final Albright Patent Trial Ends In No Infringement Finding

By Adam Lidgett ( August 10, 2026, 1:18 PM EDT) -- A Western District of Texas jury has found that GD Energy Products did not infringe a patent covering a packing assembly for pumps used in the oil and gas industry, marking the end of the final patent trial overseen by U.S. District Judge Alan Albright....
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