11th Circ. Backs $12M Battery IP Award, But Drops Damages
By Theresa Schliep ( August 4, 2026, 9:56 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a Florida federal jury's conclusion that a battery charger company infringed a competitor's trademarks with Amazon advertisements and other communications and upheld a $12.1 million disgorgement order — although it ordered a new trial on a separate $1.3 million damages award....
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