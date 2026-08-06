Cannabis Co. Investors' $10M Settlement Gets Initial OK

By Jonathan Capriel ( August 6, 2026, 7:45 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has given his initial blessing to a $10 million deal that would end an investor-led securities fraud lawsuit against cannabis company Cronos Group Inc. and its executives, which accused them of artificially inflating company revenue by improperly recording "round-trip" transactions as sales....
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