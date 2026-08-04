Monolithic Execs Say Stock Sales Debunk Investor Fraud Suit
By Rachel Riley ( August 4, 2026, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor technology firm Monolithic Power Systems and two of its top executives are seeking a favorable judgment in a class action accusing them of concealing evidence of power module defects from shareholders, telling a federal court in Washington state the executives' nondiscretionary stock sales refute the core allegations that they lied to investors to manipulate stock prices....
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