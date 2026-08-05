Use Of Terrorist Removal Court May Test Due Process Rights
By Madeline Lyskawa ( August 5, 2026, 10:35 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's recent activation of the U.S. Alien Terrorist Removal Court to deport an Afghan national with legal permanent resident status could test the limits of the U.S. Constitution and the due process rights it confers upon residents....
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