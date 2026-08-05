Bang Energy's Ex-CEO Gets Loan Approval To Fund Defense
By Carolina Bolado ( August 5, 2026, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Florida bankruptcy judge approved a loan Wednesday for a company managed by Bang Energy founder Jack Owoc to allow him to fund his defense in litigation filed by the trustee overseeing the energy drinks manufacturer's bankrupt estate....
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