Stewart Says Patent System 'Crisis' Fueled USPTO Changes

By Ryan Davis ( August 5, 2026, 8:55 PM EDT) -- Coke Morgan Stewart, the deputy director of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office who left the agency last week, said in an interview with Law360 this week that new limits on patent challenges and other policy changes she helped lead were driven by a sense that the patent system was in "a pretty significant crisis."...
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