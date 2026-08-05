Graphic Designer Agrees To End $31M Brewery Logo Suit

By Kelcey Caulder ( August 5, 2026, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A long-running dispute over the ownership of Atlanta-based SweetWater Brewing's leaping trout logo came to an end Wednesday, with the logo's creator agreeing to drop his suit alleging the brewery continued using it without permission after a $366 million acquisition by Aphria Inc. in 2020....
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