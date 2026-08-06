Ute Tribe Says Ex-Energy Manager Can't Evade Tribal Review

By Crystal Owens ( August 6, 2026, 2:25 PM EDT) -- A tribe in Utah is asking the Tenth Circuit to deny a former energy manager's bid to have a 13-year breach of contract dispute heard before a federal court, arguing that because of his "delay tactics," a trial in Ute Indian Tribal Courts has not concluded....
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