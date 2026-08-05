Senate Dems Grill Trump's Judge Picks For 5th Circ., Alabama
By Nadia Dreid ( August 5, 2026, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Senate Democrats on Wednesday dug into two judges nominated by the president to serve in Alabama district court and on the Fifth Circuit over their careful answers about who won the 2020 election and one's history of advocating against a ban on forced arbitration for workplace sexual harassment and assault claims....
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