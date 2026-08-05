Wyoming Judge Says Congress Nixed Coal Lease Fight

By Tom Lotshaw ( August 5, 2026, 3:53 PM EDT) -- A Wyoming federal judge dismissed a series of cases challenging resource management plans that ended new coal leasing on federal lands in the Powder River Basin, agreeing that the dispute ended when Congress repealed the plans....
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