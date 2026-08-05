NJ Utility's Suit Over $6.8M In Added Project Costs Tossed

By George Woolston ( August 5, 2026, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has tossed a municipal utilities authority's suit seeking a pause in arbitration over the cost of delays in an energy savings and capital improvement project, holding that the dispute falls within the scope of the parties' arbitration agreement....
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