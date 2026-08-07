5 Antitrust Lessons On Bundled Discounts After Medtronic

By Robin Adelstein, Alex Cummings and Dewey Gonsoulin ( August 7, 2026, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Although bundled discounts are a common and often procompetitive commercial practice, they have in recent years come under heightened antitrust scrutiny. On July 6, the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California upheld a jury's $381.7 million verdict, before trebling, against Medtronic Inc....
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