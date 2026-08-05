Cyclospora Outbreak Sends Struggling Salad Chain To Ch. 11

By Rick Archer ( August 5, 2026, 12:43 PM EDT) -- The operators of the restaurant chain Salad and Go have filed for Chapter 11 protection in a Texas bankruptcy court with more than $500 million in liabilities, saying the business will be winding down after years of losses were accelerated by the cyclospora outbreak that has sickened thousands of people throughout the country....
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