Mich. Parents Seek $375K In Newborn Blood Spot Case

By Melanie Dorsey ( August 5, 2026, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A group of Michigan parents has asked a federal judge to award nearly $375,000 in attorney fees and costs after they secured a consent judgment that ended part of the state's newborn blood spot retention program and required the destruction of about 3.4 million samples. ...
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