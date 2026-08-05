Texas Governor Calls For Data Center Audit

By Isaac Monterose ( August 5, 2026, 7:24 PM EDT) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott told the Public Utility Commission of Texas and the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to audit any data centers that are going through ERCOT's electric grid interconnection process, saying that an audit is needed because the demand from data centers seeking to connect to Texas' electric grid could overwhelm it....
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