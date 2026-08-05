Panel Rejects BMS Investor's Bid To 'Camouflage A Wolf'
By George Woolston ( August 5, 2026, 8:22 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey state appeals court said an investor's amended complaint over Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.'s $74 billion acquisition of Celgene Corp. was a wolf camouflaged in sheep's clothing, finding that the investor's claims of disclosure requirement shortfalls sounded more in fraud than negligence and failed to satisfy the heightened pleading standard required....
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