Blockchain Cybersecurity Co., CEO Settle SEC Suit For $1.2M
By Sydney Price ( August 6, 2026, 4:18 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma-based blockchain cybersecurity company and its founder will pay more than $1.2 million in civil penalties to end the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's lawsuit accusing them of raising more than $5 million by falsely claiming that the company had secured contracts and that it expected to generate millions of dollars in revenue....
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