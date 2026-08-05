Unread Arbitration Emails Are Unenforceable, 9th Circ. Rules

By Jeff Overley ( August 5, 2026, 10:27 PM EDT) -- Arbitration agreements sent to workers aren't arbitration agreements assented to by workers, the Ninth Circuit held Wednesday, rejecting assertions from medical supplies giant Thermo Fisher Scientific that its arbitration-related emails — even if never read — sufficed to keep an ex-employee's proposed class action out of court....
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