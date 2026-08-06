11th Circ. Erases Worker's $800K Win In Dreadlock Bias Suit

By Patrick Hoff ( August 6, 2026, 2:40 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit scrapped an $800,000 verdict in favor of a Black worker who claimed she was let go after complaining that she'd been racially targeted for wearing dreadlocks, ruling faulty jury instructions meant the security company she worked for should get a new trial....
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