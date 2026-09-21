California Powerhouse: Fenwick

By Craig Clough ( September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Fenwick & West LLP proved last year why it has long been a go-to firm for technology companies, as it guided several clients through blockbuster IPOs, secured a precedential appellate win confirming nonfungible tokens are "goods" under the Lanham Act and scored dismissal of a securities class action against Docusign....
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