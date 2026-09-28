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California Powerhouse: O'Melveny

By Rae Ann Varona ( September 28, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- O'Melveny & Myers LLP has spent more than a century evolving alongside California, giving the 141-year-old law firm the depth of resources and experience needed to tackle high-stakes matters this past year, from helping Johnson & Johnson shed $950 million in punitive damages to guiding AI assistant platform Moveworks through a $2.85 billion acquisition....

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