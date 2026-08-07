Judge Says Park Signage Suit Will Continue During Appeal

By Crystal Owens ( August 7, 2026, 8:10 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts judge won't pause a district court's deadlines pending the outcome of a First Circuit appeal in a dispute over a decision to remove information about climate change, slavery and Indigenous history from National Park Service sites, saying the harm to the plaintiffs outweighs any harm to the defendants....
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