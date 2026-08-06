Telecom Co. Denied Coverage For $27M 'Bump-Up' Settlement

By Danielle Ferguson ( August 6, 2026, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Insurers do not owe coverage to a telecom company for a $27 million settlement with shareholders who said they were shorted in an acquisition, the Delaware Superior Court said, finding the settlement was a "bump-up" in shareholder consideration that was excluded under the company's directors and officers coverage....
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