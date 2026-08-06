FCC Lifts 39% Broadcast Ownership Cap In Controversial Vote

By Christopher Cole ( August 6, 2026, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission voted 2-1 to eliminate the 39% national cap on broadcast TV audience share Thursday, with Republicans saying the change will help local stations survive and dismissing claims that the agency was exceeding its legal powers....
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