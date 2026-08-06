Judge Says Comcast's Fight For Viamedia Docs Is Over

By Nadia Dreid ( August 6, 2026, 8:48 PM EDT) -- Comcast isn't going to get any more information out of Viamedia about what one of its board members, a key witness, stands to gain if Viamedia comes out on top in litigation between the companies after an Illinois federal magistrate said Thursday that she was done discussing the matter and that this was "the end."...
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