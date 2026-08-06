Pa. Atty Gets 1-Year Suspension Over Mishandled Injury Case
By James Boyle ( August 6, 2026, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area attorney accused of failing to communicate regularly with a former client will be unable to practice in Pennsylvania for 12 months after the state Supreme Court suspended his license....
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