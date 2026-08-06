OpenAI Fights To Toss Apple's 'Rotten' Trade Secret Theft Suit

By Dorothy Atkins ( August 6, 2026, 9:24 PM EDT) -- OpenAI urged a California federal judge on Wednesday to toss Apple Inc.'s high-stakes trade secret theft lawsuit, arguing that the claims are premised on false characterizations and speculation, and "Apple's complaint is — to borrow its own phrase — 'rotten to its core.'"...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.