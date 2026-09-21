New Jersey Powerhouse: Chiesa Shahinian

By George Woolston ( September 21, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Chiesa Shahinian & Giantomasi PC spent the last year meeting the deadline to close Netflix's billion-dollar investment to build a state-of-the-art production facility, guiding Maher Terminals to a landmark 33-year lease extension with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and securing wins in some of the Garden State's highest-profile cases....
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