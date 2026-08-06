Judge Certifies Disney 'Toy Story 3' TM Fight For Appeal
By Ivan Moreno ( August 6, 2026, 5:01 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has certified for interlocutory appeal a ruling refusing to dismiss trademark claims over the "Toy Story 3" character Lotso, saying the long-running case raises an unresolved question about whether corporate affiliates' merchandising can deprive movie distributors of First Amendment protection for a character name used onscreen....
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