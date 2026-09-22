Washington Powerhouse: Davis Wright

By Ben Adlin ( September 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Seattle-based Davis Wright Tremaine LLP has continued to serve the tech sector as a go-to firm for some of the region's biggest corporate clients, navigating a wave of consumer class actions in evolving areas of law and representing companies in headline-grabbing deals....
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