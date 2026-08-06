Ga. Drops Uber Tax Appeal After State High Court Loss

By Maria Koklanaris ( August 6, 2026, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Georgia's tax agency and Uber have settled their dispute over whether the ride-hailing company was required to collect and remit millions in sales taxes on behalf of drivers and customers who used its app before the Wayfair decision, the Georgia Court of Appeals said in an order Thursday....
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