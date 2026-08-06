Citibank Can Arbitrate Most Of Veteran Fee Suit, Judge Says
By Sydney Price ( August 6, 2026, 10:13 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge partly adopted a magistrate judge's decision to pause a military consumer lawsuit accusing Citibank NA of misleading service members about interest and fees after the Fourth Circuit determined that the arbitration agreements were enforceable....
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