CACI Refiles Suit Against Army Subcontractor In State Court

By Elaine Briseño ( August 7, 2026, 3:35 PM EDT) -- A CACI Inc. unit has shifted a lawsuit to Virginia state court that accuses its former subcontractor, T2S, of poaching its staff when the subcontractor became the primary contractor for a U.S. Army cybersecurity project....
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