Camp Mystic Seeks Stay For Suits Against Owners In Ch. 11

By Emily Lever ( August 7, 2026, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Texas summer camp operator Camp Mystic LLC is seeking to extend its Chapter 11 protection to managers and directors of the camp at the time of deadly floods in 2025, contending the charges against the individuals are inextricably tied to those against the debtor....
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