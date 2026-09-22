Florida Powerhouse: Boies Schiller Flexner

By Kevin Penton ( September 22, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP obtained several major legal victories for its clients in Florida over the past year, including prevailing at the U.S. Supreme Court when it declined to review a lower court's decision to vacate a $1.5 million legal malpractice arbitration award and securing settlements for spurned FTX investors....
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