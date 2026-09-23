Georgia Powerhouse: Kilpatrick

By David Aaro ( September 23, 2026, 4:00 PM EDT) -- Atlanta's Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP handled a range of major corporate work over the past year, representing CRH in the sale of Oldcastle Lawn & Garden to a private equity fund for $1.1 billion and guiding RaceTrac Inc.'s acquisition of Potbelly Corp....
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