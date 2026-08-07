REITs Must Face Shareholders' Suit Over Delayed Liquidation

By Isaac Monterose ( August 7, 2026, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge refused to let a group of real estate investment trusts and other parties escape a proposed class action accusing them of tricking shareholders into approving amended legacy charters that delayed the liquidation process, which prevented shareholders from cashing out....
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